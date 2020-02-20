Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Death of Woman at Kolkata Hospital, Kin Attack Doctor; Allege Medical Negligence

In a video of the incident, shared by the hospital showed a grieving man assaulting a doctor, who tried explaining the situation to them. The incident took place in the presence of several people and a police personnel.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Death of Woman at Kolkata Hospital, Kin Attack Doctor; Allege Medical Negligence
Image for representation.

Kolkata: Tension brewed at a private hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Thursday after a family member of a woman, who died following childbirth, apparently slapped one of the doctors. The woman’s kin has alleged medical negligence.

In a video of the incident, shared by the hospital showed a grieving man assaulting a doctor, who tried explaining the situation to them. The incident took place in the presence of several people and a police personnel.

According to hospital sources, the woman, in her 30s, had delivered her child on Wednesday morning. Both the mother and the child were in stable condition throughout the day. However, the woman's health deteriorated early on Thursday, following which she died of cardiac arrest.

"This is an unfortunate incident. The doctor, who tried to explain the situation to the family members and also suggested a postmortem, was assaulted. We express our condolences to the family. However, physical violence is unacceptable," the hospital spokesperson told media.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s kin told a media person that she died due to doctor’s negligence. The family members stated that they would resort for legal help and will not seek any compensation. Another relative added that she will also approach the medical council.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram