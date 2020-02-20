After Death of Woman at Kolkata Hospital, Kin Attack Doctor; Allege Medical Negligence

Kolkata: Tension brewed at a private hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Thursday after a family member of a woman, who died following childbirth, apparently slapped one of the doctors. The woman’s kin has alleged medical negligence.

In a video of the incident, shared by the hospital showed a grieving man assaulting a doctor, who tried explaining the situation to them. The incident took place in the presence of several people and a police personnel.

According to hospital sources, the woman, in her 30s, had delivered her child on Wednesday morning. Both the mother and the child were in stable condition throughout the day. However, the woman's health deteriorated early on Thursday, following which she died of cardiac arrest.

"This is an unfortunate incident. The doctor, who tried to explain the situation to the family members and also suggested a postmortem, was assaulted. We express our condolences to the family. However, physical violence is unacceptable," the hospital spokesperson told media.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s kin told a media person that she died due to doctor’s negligence. The family members stated that they would resort for legal help and will not seek any compensation. Another relative added that she will also approach the medical council.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.