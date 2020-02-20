After Death of Woman at Kolkata Hospital, Kin Attack Doctor; Allege Medical Negligence
In a video of the incident, shared by the hospital showed a grieving man assaulting a doctor, who tried explaining the situation to them. The incident took place in the presence of several people and a police personnel.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: Tension brewed at a private hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Thursday after a family member of a woman, who died following childbirth, apparently slapped one of the doctors. The woman’s kin has alleged medical negligence.
In a video of the incident, shared by the hospital showed a grieving man assaulting a doctor, who tried explaining the situation to them. The incident took place in the presence of several people and a police personnel.
According to hospital sources, the woman, in her 30s, had delivered her child on Wednesday morning. Both the mother and the child were in stable condition throughout the day. However, the woman's health deteriorated early on Thursday, following which she died of cardiac arrest.
"This is an unfortunate incident. The doctor, who tried to explain the situation to the family members and also suggested a postmortem, was assaulted. We express our condolences to the family. However, physical violence is unacceptable," the hospital spokesperson told media.
Meanwhile, the deceased’s kin told a media person that she died due to doctor’s negligence. The family members stated that they would resort for legal help and will not seek any compensation. Another relative added that she will also approach the medical council.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor Nails ‘TikTok Thingy’ with Granddaughter, Wins Hearts Online
- Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, Shares Prep Photos for Puri Jagannadh Film
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Pics from Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Go Viral, Fans Pray for Ajith Kumar's Recovery
- Save Money! Smartphones You Will be Able to Buy Soon: Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQoo 3 And More
- 77-Year-Old Man Fighting off Robber on Street is the Most Badass Thing You'll Watch Today