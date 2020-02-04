After Decade-long Guerrilla War, Seven Naga Rebel Groups Meet ULFA for Negotiations
National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Reformation (NSCN-R) chairperson Wangtin Naga said the meeting was very fruitful and the two groups discussed many issues like “socio-cultural exchange between Assamese and Naga people”.
Meeting between members of United Liberation Front of Assam and Naga National Political Groups.
Guwahati: After years of militancy, members of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an umbrella group comprising seven Naga rebel factions, and the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) met in Guwahati on Tuesday. Both groups discussed the future of the ongoing peace negotiation with the Indian government.
National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Reformation (NSCN-R) chairperson Wangtin Naga said the meeting was very fruitful and the two groups discussed many issues like “socio-cultural exchange between Assamese and Naga people”.
Talking about the ongoing peace talks with the government, ULFA chairperson Arabinda Rajkhowa said, “Both ULFA and NNPG are on the negotiating table with the Centre and we exchanged our views about the negotiations. We have a long history with the Nagas with whom we share a bond of brotherhood. In future, we should maintain this relationship.”
Rajkhowa said the Naga groups are waiting for the final political solution. "They said they do not want disturbance in other states of North-East India, especially Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. We have agreed to pursue people to people dialogue, cultural exchange and maintain the age-old brotherhood between the two communities,” he added.
NSCN-Unification chairperson N Kitovi Zhimomi, also the convenor of NNPG’s groups, led the meeting.
While the NSCN (IM) has been engaged in political dialogue with the government since 1997, the NNPGs came on board the negotiating table in 2017.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together
- Mahim Dargah Becomes 'First' Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises
- This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
- Indian Women's League: Kamala Devi Hat-trick Leads Gokulam Kerala FC into Semi-finals