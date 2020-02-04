Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

After Decade-long Guerrilla War, Seven Naga Rebel Groups Meet ULFA for Negotiations

National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Reformation (NSCN-R) chairperson Wangtin Naga said the meeting was very fruitful and the two groups discussed many issues like “socio-cultural exchange between Assamese and Naga people”.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
After Decade-long Guerrilla War, Seven Naga Rebel Groups Meet ULFA for Negotiations
Meeting between members of United Liberation Front of Assam and Naga National Political Groups.

Guwahati: After years of militancy, members of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an umbrella group comprising seven Naga rebel factions, and the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) met in Guwahati on Tuesday. Both groups discussed the future of the ongoing peace negotiation with the Indian government.

National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Reformation (NSCN-R) chairperson Wangtin Naga said the meeting was very fruitful and the two groups discussed many issues like “socio-cultural exchange between Assamese and Naga people”.

Talking about the ongoing peace talks with the government, ULFA chairperson Arabinda Rajkhowa said, “Both ULFA and NNPG are on the negotiating table with the Centre and we exchanged our views about the negotiations. We have a long history with the Nagas with whom we share a bond of brotherhood. In future, we should maintain this relationship.”

Rajkhowa said the Naga groups are waiting for the final political solution. "They said they do not want disturbance in other states of North-East India, especially Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. We have agreed to pursue people to people dialogue, cultural exchange and maintain the age-old brotherhood between the two communities,” he added.

NSCN-Unification chairperson N Kitovi Zhimomi, also the convenor of NNPG’s groups, led the meeting.

While the NSCN (IM) has been engaged in political dialogue with the government since 1997, the NNPGs came on board the negotiating table in 2017.

