After Decomposing Body on Stretcher, MP Hospital Under Scanner Over Infant’s Body in Mortuary Freezer

The state-run MY Hospital, which has been under scanner after a near-decomposed body was found in its mortuary, is in the spotlight again after a newborn’s body was found sealed inside a cardboard box.

The infant was brought to the hospital from Alirajpur on September 12 and reportedly died during treatment. The body was sealed in a carton and kept inside a freezer, but no autopsy was performed, nor were the police informed.

After the media took cognizance of a viral video, the hospital administration disposed of the body after due process.

On September 12, the unclaimed and decomposing body of a male was caught on camera lying unattended on a stretcher in the hospital mortuary. With not enough ice boxes in the hospitals, the body was wrapped by mortuary employees in a polythene sheet. The employees had reportedly informed doctors in charge, but no steps were taken for proper disposal of the body. In this case too, no autopsy was conducted nor were the police informed.

Later, hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur told the media that unclaimed bodies have to be kept for seven days in the mortuary. He issued a notice to casualty in-charge and said those guilty of negligence will be punished.

Additional Commissioner Indore Rajni Singh has taken cognizance of the matter and will submit a report to the divisional commissioner’s office about unattended dead bodies at the hospital.

The hospital’s mortuary has 16 freezers. The hospital has written to the state administration to ramp up facilities. As per rules, the CMHO office keeps a record of the dead bodies, but these days, the task has fallen to the ward boys of the hospital.