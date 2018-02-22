English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Defence Corridor, A Defence Investors' Cell to be Set-Up in UP Under Nirmala Sitharaman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Wednesday that his government will establish a Rs 20,000-crore defence industrial production corridor in Bundelkhand, a region divided between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that will generate 250,000 jobs and bring development to one of the most impoverished regions of the country.
Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman during the concluding day of UP Investors' Summit in Lucknow on Thursday (News18)
Lucknow: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of a defence industrial corridor in Bundelkhand region, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that a Defence Investors’ Cell will be made under her guidance to ensure speedy development of the corridor.
“We will soon constitute a task force and send teams to Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow to discuss how will the defence be working in the next 50 years. A portal will be available to answer all the queries round the clock,” the defence minister said during the concluding day of UP Investors’ Summit here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Wednesday that his government will establish a Rs 20,000-crore defence industrial production corridor in Bundelkhand, a region divided between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that will generate 250,000 jobs and bring development to one of the most impoverished regions of the country.
“I am making an important announcement. In this year's budget, we had announced that we will establish two defence industrial production corridors. One of them will be in Bundelkhand,” Modi said addressing the inaugural session of the summit.
On the first day of the UP Investors’ Summit, the state signed 1,045 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 4.28 lakh crores. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “It is a matter of pride for the state that fortune-500 companies are participating in the summit. I want to tell you all that till now, we have signed 1,045 MoUs worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore. The amount of the annual budget recently presented by my government was Rs 4.28 lakh crore, and the amount of MOUs signed today is the same. We are heading towards a new Uttar Pradesh.”
Yogi added, “Uttar Pradesh is heading towards development and shedding its ‘bimaru’ tag. We are trying to become developed.”
Also Watch
“We will soon constitute a task force and send teams to Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow to discuss how will the defence be working in the next 50 years. A portal will be available to answer all the queries round the clock,” the defence minister said during the concluding day of UP Investors’ Summit here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Wednesday that his government will establish a Rs 20,000-crore defence industrial production corridor in Bundelkhand, a region divided between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that will generate 250,000 jobs and bring development to one of the most impoverished regions of the country.
“I am making an important announcement. In this year's budget, we had announced that we will establish two defence industrial production corridors. One of them will be in Bundelkhand,” Modi said addressing the inaugural session of the summit.
On the first day of the UP Investors’ Summit, the state signed 1,045 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 4.28 lakh crores. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “It is a matter of pride for the state that fortune-500 companies are participating in the summit. I want to tell you all that till now, we have signed 1,045 MoUs worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore. The amount of the annual budget recently presented by my government was Rs 4.28 lakh crore, and the amount of MOUs signed today is the same. We are heading towards a new Uttar Pradesh.”
Yogi added, “Uttar Pradesh is heading towards development and shedding its ‘bimaru’ tag. We are trying to become developed.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street