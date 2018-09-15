After Delhi Cop’s Son, Call Centre Owner and Peon Held as Video of Assault on Woman Goes Viral

After the arrest of the Delhi policeman’s son who was booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation, when a video of him mercilessly beating a woman went viral, two more people have now been arrested in connection to the incident, on Saturday.The accused were identified as Ali Hasan (24) and Rajesh (30).The police said that Hasan is an owner of a call centre located on Hastsal road, which is where the viral video was allegedly shot. Meanwhile, Rajesh, who is the second accused is the peon at the same call centre.The arrest of Rohit Tomar, 21, took place hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that the video has come to his notice and he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action in the matter.Two separate cases were registered against the accused - one of criminal intimidation and molestation and the other of rape - based on the version of two women, police saidThe woman, seen in the video which was circulated widely on social media, told the police that Rohit Tomar called her to his friend's office in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and sexually assaulted her, said Dwarka DCP Anto AlphonseThe woman also alleged that the accused started beating her when she told him that she will file a complaint with the police, the officer said.In the video clip, the accused is seen dragging the woman around by her hair, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, slapping her and using his knees and elbows to hit her. The incident took place on September 2.Apart from Tomar, one person is seen roaming around while another one filmed the incident. The person filming it could be heard asking Tomar to stop beating the woman. But Tomar continued thrashing the woman and abusing her.The home minister's order came after the video went viral. The accused, Rohit Singh Tomar, is the son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector."I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard," Singh tweeted.The second case was registered on Thursday at the Tilak Nagar police station in west Delhi following a complaint by the accused's woman friend, who alleged he showed her the video in which he was thrashing the woman, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP West) Monika Bhardwaj said.Tomar allegedly threatened her with the same kind of treatment if she did not follow her instructions.The accused was employed with a call centre till last month and is currently unemployed. He is a second year student of Delhi University where he is pursuing BA (programme) through correspondenceTomar is the son of Ashok Kumar Tomar, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police in the central district.Police said the woman, who was allegedly threatened by Tomar with an assault video, was in a relationship with him for one-and-a-half years and they were about to get married.