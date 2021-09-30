After Delhi, Rajasthan Imposes Ban On Sale, Bursting of Crackers During Diwali

The Rajasthan government on Thursday imposed ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali festival. The ban starts from October 1 to January 31, 2022. This comes a day after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, the DPCC said.

A similar ban was brought in place last year by the National Green Tribunal in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying “celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases". However, the city had recorded an overall air quality index of 414, which falls in the severe category, the day after Diwali, with people flouting the ban with impunity.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday hearing a plea filed by a manufacturers’ association of firecrackers, which asked for a decision from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) as lakhs of people are unemployed, said, “we have to strike the balance between employment, unemployment and the right to life of the citizen. Under the guise of employment of few we cannot permit others to infringe the right to life of other citizens.”

In the past, the apex court had said that while deciding on a ban on firecrackers, it is imperative to take into account the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people of the country.

