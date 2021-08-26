After Delhi, UP Govt to Start Happiness Curriculum in Schools of 15 Districts

The Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is now going to have a “Happiness Syllabus" in its schools for the all-around development of students. The syllabus is called the Realisation Curriculum. The government initially plans to run the happiness course in 15 districts, including Ayodhya.

“The Happiness Course was first started by the Delhi government in its state-run school. The course of the Realisation Curriculum will be almost similar to the Happiness Course of the Delhi government,” said Ambikesh Tripathi, member of the Happiness Curriculum Committee.

Tripathi added that Shravan Kumar, a teacher from Uttar Pradesh was in Delhi when the United States former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were on their India tour. Then they witnessed the Happiness Course being run in schools by the Delhi Government. “Kumar proposed the syllabus to the Uttar Pradesh government,” Tripathi said

According to Tripathi, the Realisation Curriculum will form part of the class proceedings just other subjects in the school. In the pilot project, the course will be introduced in 10 schools each in 15 selected districts.

“Initially, the course will be introduced to students of classes one to five. The motive behind the introduction of the course is to keep the children relaxed and motivate them to do good through inspirational stories and other mediums,” added Tripathi.

The Happiness Curriculum was launched by the Tibetan leader Dalai Lama for students studying from nursery to class 8 in Delhi government schools in July 2018. The curriculum was prepared by a committee consisting of principals of District Institutes of Education and Training, NGO members, Directorate of Education officials and Delhi government school teachers.

The Happiness Curriculum aims to convey pleasant thoughts to students and make them think creatively and logically. The course activities are meant to make students aware of themselves and their roles in the social system and nature.

