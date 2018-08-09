English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Delhi Violence, Kanwariyas Attack Police Vehicle in UP's Bulandshahr
A case has been registered and an FIR has been lodged against 10 people for vandalism.
Lucknow: After violence in Delhi, a fresh video of Kanwariyas indulging in violence has surfaced from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.
In the video, Kanwariyas can be seen attacking a police vehicle and then vandalising it.
Cops in the vehicle had to run for their lives as hundreds of Kanwariyas started beating down on the vehicle with sticks and bricks.
The incident took place in Kinauna village in Bulandshahr where two people named Pappu and Deepu had a brawl over installation of electricity meter, also Deepu had alleged that Pappu had misbehaved with her sister and had given a written complaint at Narsena police station against Pappu.
As per reports, on Wednesday Pappu called over some fellow Kanwariyas and started thrashing Deepu after which the police reached the spot and tried to contain the situation. As police tried to arrest Pappu, he instigated fellow Kanwariyas to attack the police personnel and police vehicle.
Speaking to News18, SP City Bulandshahr, Praveen Ranjan Singh said, “The issue came to our knowledge yesterday and it was due to enmity which started around a week back. The brawl between the two took place over installation of an electricity metre. Those who were involved in the vandalism act are identified and they will be arrested soon.”
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
