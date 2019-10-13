After Dengue, Chikungunya Cases Rise in Bhopal; 125 Tested Positive

Vector-borne ailments are getting out of control in Bhopal. After more than 550 dengue cases, now chikungunya fever is making a comeback. Around 125 people have tested positive for the ailment in the past eight weeks.

While health department in the city is dealing with a spurt in dengue cases, it also has to focus its efforts on controlling deadly chikungunya, reported The Times of India.

District malaria officer (DMO), Dr Akhilesh Dubey said that the total number of dengue and chikungunya cases has touched about 675 this year. Most of these cases have been reported in the last two months. On Thursday, 48 people were tested for dengue and eight were diagnosed positive, he said.

Meanwhile, the health department has issued advisory to control vector-borne ailments. Civic and health department have been asked to take preventive measures together and be prepared to tackle any outbreak.

Experts warn that chikungunya virus, which also spreads from Aedes mosquito, attacks silently. “It is not detected until the bone tissue and leads to swelling of cartilage. Those with low immunity levels are at risk from the virus,” said Dr Rajiv Singh.

The report said that while most patients recover fully, but in some cases joint pain may persist for several months, or even years. Occasional cases of eye, neurological and heart complications have been reported, as well as gastrointestinal complaints. Serious complications are not common, but in older people, the disease can contribute to the cause of death. Often symptoms in infected individuals are mild and the infection may go unrecognized, or be misdiagnosed in areas where dengue occurs.

