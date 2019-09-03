Take the pledge to vote

After Dengue Fever Hits Children in Telangana, Parents Hold Schools Responsible

The parents have held the schools responsible for not maintaining proper sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene. This is also because the dengue mosquitoes bite during the day when the children are in the school.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
Image for representation.
Vector-borne diseases are sending the wave of worry among the city folks in Telangana. After a number of students were found infected with the dengue virus, the parents have blamed the school of negligence in dealing with the care and protection of children.

In recent news, many school children have been reported with dengue cases in the last few weeks. The parents have held the schools responsible for not maintaining proper sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene. This is also because the dengue mosquitoes bite during the daytime when the children are in the school.

In their complaints, the parents have also claimed that most of the schools in the city lack proper ventilation, making the place a ground for mosquito-breeding. Venkata Sainath, joint secretary, Hyderabad Schools Parents Association, (HSPA), told The Times of India in a statement, “The children spend at least 8 hours in school and are prone to catch flu-like diseases easily. It is important to ensure that they are safe in schools. However, about 90-95 percent of schools in Telangana are not even taking basic precautions.”

He also said that the school management should make it sure that there should be no grounds for mosquito breeding in and around the school premises, by ensuring that the schools get proper ventilation.

Parents have also the government to make necessary arrangements for the safety and health of their kins, making it compulsory for schools to get fumigation done at least twice a week.

V Uma, a parent whose son studies in Class 8 at a private school in Cyberabad, told The Times of India, “At home, there are hardly four or five members and we ensure that children are protected. However, in schools, there are at least 40 students in a class. So, the school should be more careful and take preventive measures to ensure there are no mosquitoes on the premises, especially in a dark corner.”

Meanwhile, members of Telangana Recognized Schools Managements Association (TRSMA) said that most schools are doing their bit to create awareness over the issue and taking precautions. S Srinivas Reddy, TRSMA president, told ToI, “It is hard to say how many schools are taking precautions, but many school managements are in touch with the municipal corporation and get fumigation done whenever necessary. Many of them even have mosquito repellents and water purifiers, and ensure that there is no stagnant water on the premises.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

