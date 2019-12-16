After Dip, Onion Prices Again Rise to Rs 120 a Kilogram in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Onion prices in Odisha have again shot up as trucks laden with the bulb are unable to reach Odisha due to agitation in some states, a traders association official said on Monday.

The price of the onion which had recently soared to Rs 160 a kg in Odisha, had come down to Rs 100 last week with newly harvested onion being brought from Nasik and Andhra Pradesh.

However, it increased to Rs 120 due to agitation against the amended Citizenship Act, Federation of All Odisha Traders Association, general secretary Sudhakar Panda said here.

"Procurement of onion and vegetable from different states has been affected following protests and the prevailing situation," Panda said, adding that transporters are reluctant to carry vegetables due to road blockades and agitations.

This apart, Panda said onion laden trucks were halted at several places and unable to reach Odisha. Besides, rainfall at two-three places has also hampered the procurement of new onions.

The traders body, however, hoped that the price of the onion and other vegetables will come down in the state once the situation becomes normal.

Apart from onion, Odisha is also dependant on other states to meet its vegetable, egg, chicken and other requirement. Even many grocery items like dal and sugar are also procured from other states, the traders body said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.