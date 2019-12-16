Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Dip, Onion Prices Again Rise to Rs 120 a Kilogram in Odisha

The price of the onion which had recently soared to Rs 160 a kg in Odisha, had come down to Rs 100 last week with newly harvested onion being brought from Nasik and Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Dip, Onion Prices Again Rise to Rs 120 a Kilogram in Odisha
Representative image.

Bhubaneswar: Onion prices in Odisha have again shot up as trucks laden with the bulb are unable to reach Odisha due to agitation in some states, a traders association official said on Monday.

The price of the onion which had recently soared to Rs 160 a kg in Odisha, had come down to Rs 100 last week with newly harvested onion being brought from Nasik and Andhra Pradesh.

However, it increased to Rs 120 due to agitation against the amended Citizenship Act, Federation of All Odisha Traders Association, general secretary Sudhakar Panda said here.

"Procurement of onion and vegetable from different states has been affected following protests and the prevailing situation," Panda said, adding that transporters are reluctant to carry vegetables due to road blockades and agitations.

This apart, Panda said onion laden trucks were halted at several places and unable to reach Odisha. Besides, rainfall at two-three places has also hampered the procurement of new onions.

The traders body, however, hoped that the price of the onion and other vegetables will come down in the state once the situation becomes normal.

Apart from onion, Odisha is also dependant on other states to meet its vegetable, egg, chicken and other requirement. Even many grocery items like dal and sugar are also procured from other states, the traders body said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram