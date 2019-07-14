Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Discord With Family, Woman Throws 6-month-old Twin Daughters in Well Before Suicide Bid

While the two toddlers drowned, the woman survived in the incident that took place at Jamod village on Saturday evening, police inspector Sunil Jadhav said.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Discord With Family, Woman Throws 6-month-old Twin Daughters in Well Before Suicide Bid
Image for representation
Loading...

Buldhana: A woman allegedly threw her six-month-old twin daughters into a well before herself jumping into it in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said Sunday.

While the two toddlers drowned, the woman survived in the incident that took place at Jamod village on Saturday evening, police inspector Sunil Jadhav said.

Shital Mohan Bhagat (30) had some argument with her family members following which threw the two infants into a well located outside their house and then herself jumped into it, he said.

Later, some villagers raised an alarm and called the police who fished out bodies of the two infants from the well.

The woman was also pulled out and admitted to a government hospital where her condition was reported to be serious, the official said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram