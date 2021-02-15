Nikita Jacob, Disha Ravi Part of R-Day Plan Meet, Say Sources as Delhi Cops Intensify Hunt to Arrest Lawyer

After arresting 21-year-old Bengaluru activist, Delhi police on Monday issued a warrant against Bombay High Court lawyer Nikita Jacob who, they said, was involved in creating the toolkit that was ultimately shared by environmental activist Greta Thunburg on Twitter. Besides Jacob, police is also looking out for another activist Shantanu.

Jacob has moved the Bombay high court for interim protection against police action. Her lawyer sought an urgent circulation and the HC has posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The toolkit tweeted by Thunberg sought to lay down different ways people could participate in the ongoing farmers' protest. The first one included references to "tweet storms" on or before Republic Day, and protests around Indian missions. She deleted this version before uploading another one, saying the earlier document was "outdated".

Sources told News18 that MO Dhaliwal, founder of Poetic Justice Foundation, contacted Jacob through his colleague Puneet with a motive to "create a Twitter storm ahead of Republic Day".

"There was a Zoom meeting too before January 26, which was attended by Dhaliwal, Jacob and Ravi among others. They also spoke about the death of a farmer. Since Ravi knew Thunberg, she was taken onboard," sources said.

They further said that four days ago a special cell tea, went to Jacob's house and her electronic gadgets were examined. Delhi police told that they would visit again to question her but the next day she was found absconding, the sources said.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly sharing with Swedish teen campaigner the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest against the Centre's three agri laws. The police claimed Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination. She and others "collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State", police alleged. At a mahapanchayat held at Indri in Karnal district of Haryana, SKM leaders warned that the BJP's days are "numbered as more and more farmers are getting awakened".