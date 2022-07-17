After 'Dummy' Jibe, Draupadi Murmu Faces 'Statue' Slam as Tejashwi Yadav Speaks Against NDA Prez Pick

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, who had announced his support for the joint Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, on Sunday slammed the ruling NDA’s pick for the post Draupadi Murmu, saying the Rashtrapati Bhavan did not need a ‘statue’.

“You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadu Murmu speaking. I should not say such things, but I have never heard her. I don’t think even you have heard her. She never held a press conference,” Tejashwi Yadav said, according to reports.

The presidential election will take place on Monday, the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. The RJD has already endorsed opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

#WATCH | You don't need a 'Murti' (statue) in Rashtrapati Bhawan…You must have heard Yashwant Sinha Ji speaking, but not Centre's Presidential candidate… not a single presser by her since her candidature was announced: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD (16.07) pic.twitter.com/VKn38nNi9r — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Others have also criticised Murmu in the recent past. Ajoy Kumar, a Congress leader, recently sparked a controversy when he stated that Murmu represents a very evil philosophy of India and should not be made a symbol of adivasis (tribals). As the comment sparked a political uproar, the Congress leader clarified that he always maintained Murmu was a decent woman and that his criticism was directed at the BJP-RSS ideology, not Murmu.

Murmu was also dubbed a “dummy President” by the Congress’ Puducherry unit after her name was announced as the NDA’s presidential candidate.

Sinha, on the other hand, has dubbed this a competition not between two persons but ideologies. “The country is facing multiple problems on various fronts. But the most important problem we are facing is the problem of safeguarding and protecting our constitution,” he had said.

