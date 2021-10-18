After Durga Puja, Election Season Grips Bengal; TMC Plans Aggressive Bypoll Campaign in 4 Assembly Seats

Political temperature is set to rise once again in West Bengal as bypolls to the four assembly constituencies will be held on October 30. Trinamool Congress had swept all three seats in the September 30 bypolls, including Bhabanipur that saw Mamata Banerjee won by a landslide margin thus securing her third term as chief minister.

The bypolls on October 30 will be held in Gosaba (South 24 Parganas), Khardah (North 24 Parganas), Dinhata (Cooch Behar) and Santipur (Nadia) assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on November 2, two days before Diwali.

Two Trinamool Congress MLCs died in Gosaba and Khardah necessitating elections while MLAs Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned from Dinhata and Santipur.

Despite winning all three bypolls in September, TMC is planning to launch an aggressive campaign, especially in Dinhata and Santipur, which the BJP won by a margin of only 57 and 15,000 votes in this year’s assembly elections.

TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign in all four constituencies. He will visit Gosaba and Khardah on October 23, Dinhata and Cooch Behar on October 25, and Santipur and Nadia the next day. Minister in Charge (transport and housing) Firhad Hakim will reach Cooch Behar in North Bengal by October 23 and begin canvassing for votes. Three TMC candidates began campaigning during Durga Puja.

MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “We will definitely make 4-0 this time. Abhishek Banerjee has planned to go to all these places and this time we will cross 220 after results.”

At present, the ruling TMC has 216 while BJP has 75 seats of the total 292 assembly constituencies.

Sovandev Chatterjee, who resigned from Bhabanipur seat for Mamata Banerjee, will contest from Khardah constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and MoS Prathima Bhowmick from Assam are expected to reach West Bengal this week and begin the campaign. Smriti Irani too will reach the state and support BJP candidates just like in the Bhabanipur bypoll.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.