After Durga Puja, Kolkata Sees Sudden Spike in Dengue Cases

A number of private hospitals in Kolkata have reported a remarkable surge in number of dengue cases since late September. The number of patients being admitted for dengue fever continue to rise every day indicating that the virus remains active in the metro city.

Five people have died so far this year because of dengue, The Times of India reported.

At least 22 patients are undergoing treatment for dengue in Belle Vue clinic in south Kolkata. The hospital had reported several dengue deaths during the 2017 outbreak. The TOI report mentioned CEO P Tandon saying that there has been fresh rise in dengue cases however the numbers are far less compared to the last two years.

“It’s been almost half of what it had been last year. But there has been a late surge and the number of patients has steadily climbed over the last two weeks. But thankfully, none of our patients are serious, which is again a departure from the last couple of years’ trend,” Tondon was quoted as saying by the daily.

It was found that most patients undergoing treatment at Belle Vue were afflicted by the ‘expanded dengue syndrome’ over the last two-three weeks. “This is a severe manifestation but doesn’t lead to haemorrhage or platelet drop. Instead, it affects organs like the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs or the brain. This time, we got several such dengue patients including a couple with cerebral manifestation. They suffered from anxiety, tension, depression and general nervousness even after recovering from the viral attack. But extended dengue syndrome gets more serious if the heart or liver is affected,” Belle Vue critical care consultant Rahul Jain said.

He added that congregations during Durga Puja have helped to transmit the dengue virus quickly.

At least seven dengue patients are undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Kolkata. However, none are serious. In September this year, the hospital received 37 dengue patients. Spells of rain ahead of Durga Puja this year might have resulted in spurt of dengue cases in the city, says internal medicine consultant at Fortis Joydeep Ghosh. "There has been a steady flow of dengue patients since the last week of September. It has continued through the Puja and going by the numbers, it seems that the virus will remain active for at least a month more,” Biswas said.

Another private hospital off EM Bypass said that there have been a substantial number of dengue patients currently. "We can’t disclose the exact number but there has been a steady flow of dengue patients since late-September and it continued through the Puja,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.