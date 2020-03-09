Take the pledge to vote

After ED, CBI Issues Look Out Circular Against Rana Kapoor & Family in Yes Bank Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has already issued an LOC on the basis of which Kapoor's daughter Roshini was stopped at the CSM International Airport, Mumbai, from leaving for London, they said.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
File photo of Yes Bank CEO and MD Rana Kapoor. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday issued a look out circular against seven accused in the Yes Bank scam, including its co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family members, to prevent them from leaving the country, officials said.

The agency has booked Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughters Roshini, Raakhe and Radha, besides DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of RKW Developers, they said.

The look out circular (LOC) was issued against all these seven accused to prevent any attempts to leave the country, the officials said.

