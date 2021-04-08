After Elderly Couple Mowed Down In Accident, Family Raises Doubt Over Driver's Identity

New Delhi, Apr 7: Three days after an elderly couple was allegedly mowed down by a woman in a car in Dwarka, the victims’ family has raised suspicion over the identity of the driver, police said on Wednesday. Shanti Swaroop Arora (79) and his wife Anjana Arora (62) were run over on Sunday around 6.30 pm following which police arrested Deepakshi Choudhary (30). She was apprehended on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. However, police on Wednesday said that the victims’ family has raised suspicion over who was actually driving the car. A senior police officer said, “Deepakshi Choudhary accompanied the injured to Manipal hospital. She stated that she was driving the vehicle and committed the accident. She also produced her documents to the investigating officer. However, victim’s family raised doubts that her sister was driving the vehicle. Hence, the facts are being verified.” .

