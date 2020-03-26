Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

After Elderly Covid-19 Patient Dies in Kashmir, 48 People Who Came in Contact Put in Quarantine

Four of his contacts in the valley all from north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- also tested positive on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Elderly Covid-19 Patient Dies in Kashmir, 48 People Who Came in Contact Put in Quarantine
An elderly Kashmiri cyclist rides past Indian paramilitary soldiers as they stand guard near a temporary checkpoint on a deserted street during lockdown in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

Srinagar: Forty-eight people, who had come in contact with the first coronavirus fatality in Kashmir, are in quarantine and authorities are in touch with the states visited by the man to track those who may have been infected by him, an official said on Thursday.

The 65-year-old man, hailing from Hyderpora area of the city here, died on Thursday morning -- becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

Four of his contacts in the valley all from north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- also tested positive on Wednesday.

"The person attended religious gatherings in New Delhi, Deoband (in Uttar Pradesh), Jammu, Samba, Sopore and then he came back here (Srinagar) and was admitted to a chest diseases hospital where he expired," Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Matoo told PTI.

Matoo said "naturally" the person must have come in contact with a lot of people at the places he travelled to.

He said the health department has tracked the people of the valley the infected person had come in contact with and all of them have been put in quarantine and were under surveillance.

"We have tracked these 48 persons and they have been put in quarantine," he said.

Asked if the man can be called a "super-spreader" for likely infecting several others, the director said: "See, there is no description as such for a super-spreader, but he has visited so many places, so he has been spreading it (infection) also."

Matoo said the health department is in touch with the authorities in other places visited by him to enable the tracking of people who would have come in contact with him.

"We do not know the number of people he has come in contact with outside Jammu and Kashmir but we are in touch with the authorities there," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram