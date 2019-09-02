After Emotional Reunion With Parents, Shahjahanpur Law Student to Record Statement in SC Today

Lucknow: The law student from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, who had accused former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of harassment, will be recording her statement in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The woman, who had gone missing, met her parents on Sunday on the Supreme Court’s orders two days after she was found. After an emotional reunion with her parents, the woman confirmed the accusations that she had levelled against Swami Chinmayanand in a video.

“Today I met my daughter and she has claimed that the charges she had pressed against Swami Chinmayanand in the video are all true.”

The woman’s father had earlier claimed that the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads the Mumukshu ashram, was behind his daughter’s disappearance. He said Chinmayanand and “some others” had sexually abused her daughter and other women.

After she went missing, UP Police was able to trace the law student to Rajasthan. The apex court, who had taken up the matter on a petition by a group of lawyers, then directed that the woman stay in Delhi for 4 days.

In the video the woman had posted earlier, she alleged that Chinmayanand was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s help. The woman had been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live-streaming the video on Facebook.

Chinmayanand rubbished the allegations and called it a conspiracy. He told News18, “It is an attempt to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government. I am being falsely framed just like Kuldeep Singh Sengar (rape accused Unnao MLA now in jail).”

The Uttar Pradesh Women Commission had also sought a report from the Shahjahanpur district administration on the student's disappearance. “We have taken note of the incident and sought a report in this regard from district magistrate and superintendent of police of Shahjahapur. We are awaiting report and will ensure that she returns safely,” UPWC Chief Vimla Batham said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.