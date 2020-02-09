After Exit Polls Predict Clean Sweep, AAP Cries Foul Over EC Silence on Turnout, EVM 'Tampering'

New Delhi: Hours after exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party on Saturday claimed that efforts are being made to tamper with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) used in the polls.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted two videos to back the claim.

"Does the reserve (forces) not go along with the EVM? This official was caught with an EVM by people at Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Babarpur assembly constituency," he tweeted along with the video.

Singh said the EVMs, which should be taken directly to the strong room after getting sealed, are still with some officers in Babarpur. He said a similar incident was reported from Vishwas Nagar as well.

Posting another video, which showed voting machines being carried across a street from a bus, Singh said, "The EC should also probe where these EVMs are being taken. There are no centres nearby".

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

AAP leader and CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why the Election Commission had not yet declared the official turnout. "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" he tweeted.

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

According to an AAP functionary, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, and political strategist Prashant Kishor at his residence on Saturday night.

Later, Singh said party volunteers will maintain vigil and camp outside strong rooms across the national capital. He said there were 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept and the party would deploy its teams of volunteers outside those.

"We also heard that some officer had EVM machine illegally in Babarpur. We will complain to the Election Commission," Singh said.

On February 7, a day before the polls were conducted, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had said all EVMs have been tested and they are "foolproof and non-tamperable".

Ranbir Singh said security personnel had kept guard at strong rooms storing EVMs. Election staff during the day carried EVMs and other polling material to booths under tight supervision in all constituencies, he said.

Even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that his party will win "48 seats" and form a government in the city.

"All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form government in Delhi...please do not search excuses to blame the EVM," Tiwari asserted in his tweet in Hindi.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Exit polls predicted a big victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with some indicating that it can even repeat its 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats in the 70-member House.

The India Today-Axis poll forecast 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP, while the ABP-CVoter put the Delhi's ruling party's tally at anywhere between 49 and 63 and that of its main rival between five to 19.

Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Kejriwal will retain power with the AAP winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 52-64 seats for the AAP and 6-16 for the BJP. An exit poll put out by Neta-NewsX said the AAP may win 53-57 seats and the BJP 11-17.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

