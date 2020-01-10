After Exposing Opposition Faultlines on CAA, Mamata Banerjee to Share Dais With PM Modi on Sunday

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an official event in the city on Sunday, days after she refused to attend an opposition meeting to be chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over campus violence and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The firebrand Trinamool Congress chief may also meet her bitter rival separately at the Raj Bhavan after the 150th anniversary celebration of the Kolkata Port Trust at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Declaring that she can fight solo if needed, Banerjee has decided to boycott the opposition meeting on January 13 over alleged violence by Left parties and Congress in West Bengal during Wednesday’s Bharat Bandh.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to Kolkata from January 11 and is scheduled to attend the Kolkata Port Trust function among other scheduled programmes.

Modi and Banerjee have not shared the stage at any government programme ever since the BJP replaced the Left and Congress as the TMC’s main rival in the state.

Banerjee had gone to New Delhi last September and met Prime Minister Modi in a "courtesy call" after the Lok Sabha polls.

The changes in citizenship law have emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Banerjee had gone hammer and tongs against the present BJP dispensation over the issue of CAA and proposed pan-India NRC, accusing the saffron camp of dividing the masses on religious lines.

