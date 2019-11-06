After Face-off in Delhi, Lawyers and Police Personnel Clash inside Alwar Court Premises

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing tussle between advocates and police in Delhi, a major scuffle broke out between cops and lawyers in Alwar, Rajasthan when the two groups came face-to-face and manhandled each other inside the court premises on Wednesday morning.

The advocates reportedly misbehaved with women police personnel too. However, the situation was brought under control after the senior police officials and judges reached the spot and intervened.

According to sources, the advocates staged a sit-in at Alwar court on Wednesday to protest against the Delhi incident. Meanwhile, a Haryana policeman came to the court and was reportedly manhandled by the advocates.

This incident angered the police personnel while the advocates too stood firm in the court. The two groups then clashed and the situation was brought under control only after Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh and judges reached the spot.

The Alwar incident comes after the major clash between lawyers and policemen in Delhi which left many on both sides injured.

