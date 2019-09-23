After Facing Boycott, Rape Accused Chinmayanand Maybe Discharged as Mumukshu Ashram Chief

Lucknow: The former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand accused of sexually harassing a law student from Shahjahanpur may soon be removed from the post of Chief of Mumukshu Ashram.

The leader was earlier boycotted by the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, an apex body of saints. The move came after Swami Chinmayanand had admitted to charges of harassment SIT. He, however, denied the rape charges levied against him by the law student.

Chief of Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri had earlier slammed Chinmayanand over the charges saying that such ‘acts’ had caused huge embarrassment and shame to the entire saint society and also announced the boycott of the BJP leader, who is the Mahamandaleshwar of the Mahanirvani Akhada.

“The shameful acts have been admitted by Chinmayanand, which has caused shame and embarrassment to the entire saint society. Till the time the entire case is disposed off he will be boycotted by the saint society,” said Mahant Narendra Giri, Chief of Akhada Parishad. The final announcement, Giri said, will, however, be made on October 10 after a key meeting in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is slated to file a status report of the investigation and action in the case in Allahabad High Court as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Chinmayanand has been struck by a host of health issues including diabetes and high blood pressure and has been referred to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute in Lucknow. It is, however, expected that he may be admitted to SGPGI for further treatment.

The law student reached Prayagraj with her father and brother to petition the court in the extortion case that was filed against her. She was, however, denied anticipatory bail and might face arrest over the allegation that she was attempting to extort Chinmayanand.

Denying the charges, the law student had said, "I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape.”

SIT chief Naveen Arora had on Friday said that three of the law students’ friends, when questioned in view of a video clip in which they were purportedly seen discussing the extortion, had admitted to their involvement. They were subsequently booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidences), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. The three men were arrested by the SIT.

