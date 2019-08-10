After Facing Flak for Relief Boxes with CM Fadnavis’ Picture, BJP Tweets Photo of Relief Material Boxes with NCP Leader's Image

Mumbai: After the opposition slammed the BJP over the chief minister's picture on bags of relief

material, the ruling party on Saturday claimed that NCP leader Jayant Patil was guilty of self-promotion during the floods. The NCP accused it of using a morphed image to defame Patil.

The state BJP tweeted a photograph showing Patil with boxes of relief material for flood victims which had stickers bearing his photograph.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party said the boxes of snacks seen in the photograph had been distributed during an earlier event to mark birth centenary of late Rajaram Bapu Patil, Jayant Patil's father.

The IT cell of the BJP used a morphed image to defame the state NCP chief to deflect criticism from the Devendra Fadnavis government for delays in rescue and relief work, it said.

The BJP had come in for flak when bags of wheat and rice meant for flood victims in Sangli were found to have stickers with pictures of Fadnavis and the party's Ichalkaranji MLA, Suresh Halvankar.

The BJP on Saturday shared a photograph of boxes with Jayant Patil's picture, claiming that the NCP concealed its own follies.

"Stop playing dirty politics during a crisis," the BJP tweeted, tagging NCP chief Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and Patil.

In another photo the BJP shared, NCP MP Amol Kolhe is seen posing in front of a truck carrying relief material.

Hitting back, the NCP said Fadnavis committed "unforgivable delay" in kickstarting relief work in the

flood-hit Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

"To cover up the delay, the BJP's IT Cell is overworking to defame Patil. Patil has been helping flood-

affected people for past seven days," the NCP said.

