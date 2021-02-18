After Falling for Months, Covid-19 Cases Surge Again in MP’s Indore Amid Fear of New Variant Strains

As Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital is aggressively undertaking Covid-19 vaccination drive, the fresh cases of infections are reporting an upward trend in the last few days in Indore.

The city reported 95 fresh cases on Wednesday, while it had recorded 89 new cases on Tuesday. Indore was once among the top 10 worst affected Indian cities in terms of Covid-19 cases last year.

Indore has reported 927 deaths so far and the number of active cases is 435. In the last five days, the city has been reporting fresh cases close to 100, which were under 50 for some months.

However, the authorities are taking relief in the fact that the city has achieved over 97 percent recovery rate.

Indore District Collector Manish Singh in a statement confirmed the surge in virus cases and said samples have been sent to labs to ascertain whether the fresh cases are linked to the spread of new Covid-19 variants. Laxity in public safety measures could also be why the spike emerged, Singh said, adding that the administration was prepared to tackle any fresh outbreak.

On Tuesday, a private company had reported 26 positive cases, including 11 mild symptomatic, 12 asymptomatic and two patients who were complaining of tiredness for the last couple of days. The manager of the company had tested positive last week and health authorities screened 105 workers and remaining 75 are being tested for the virus.

The situation is not much better in Bhopal as the city recorded 79 fresh cases on Wednesday and the city had reported just 39 cases on February 16.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary had on Wednesday said that Madhya Pradesh was number one among States while administering Covid-19 vaccines. The first dose vaccination rate is 68.5% among health and frontline workers.

The frontline workers are being vaccinated in the state on February 17 and February 18, while the second phase of vaccination will get underway on February 22.