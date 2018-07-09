After Fight With Wife, Man Bangs 3-year-Old Son's Head on Auto-Rickshaw, Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a man in Hyderabad banged the head of his three-year-old child with an auto-rickshaw after a quarrel with his wife.According to police, Shiva Goud, a resident of Srinivasnagar Colony, had come home in an inebriated condition when he picked a fight with his wife. Two on-beat constables rushed to the spot after they received complaint about a scuffle on the street. They tried to take control of the situation, but Shiva threw the child towards an auto-rickshaw.The child suffered minor injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment. The child has been now put under care and protection of the Child Welfare Department. But the mother of the child has refused to file a complaint with the police."Despite the incident, mother did not lodge a complaint and got aggressive with the police," an investigating official said.The police has taken suo motu cognizance and registered a case of child abuse under 75 JJ Act and U/s9(1)(a) Child Care and Protection ActThe video of the cruel act has gone viral has drawn flak from all sections of society and activists.