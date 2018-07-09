English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Fight With Wife, Man Bangs 3-year-Old Son's Head on Auto-Rickshaw, Video Goes Viral
The child suffered minor injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment. The child has been now put under care and protection of the Child Welfare Department. But the mother of the child has refused to file a complaint with the police.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man in Hyderabad banged the head of his three-year-old child with an auto-rickshaw after a quarrel with his wife.
According to police, Shiva Goud, a resident of Srinivasnagar Colony, had come home in an inebriated condition when he picked a fight with his wife. Two on-beat constables rushed to the spot after they received complaint about a scuffle on the street. They tried to take control of the situation, but Shiva threw the child towards an auto-rickshaw.
The child suffered minor injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment. The child has been now put under care and protection of the Child Welfare Department. But the mother of the child has refused to file a complaint with the police.
"Despite the incident, mother did not lodge a complaint and got aggressive with the police," an investigating official said.
The police has taken suo motu cognizance and registered a case of child abuse under 75 JJ Act and U/s9(1)(a) Child Care and Protection Act
The video of the cruel act has gone viral has drawn flak from all sections of society and activists.
Also Watch
According to police, Shiva Goud, a resident of Srinivasnagar Colony, had come home in an inebriated condition when he picked a fight with his wife. Two on-beat constables rushed to the spot after they received complaint about a scuffle on the street. They tried to take control of the situation, but Shiva threw the child towards an auto-rickshaw.
The child suffered minor injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment. The child has been now put under care and protection of the Child Welfare Department. But the mother of the child has refused to file a complaint with the police.
"Despite the incident, mother did not lodge a complaint and got aggressive with the police," an investigating official said.
The police has taken suo motu cognizance and registered a case of child abuse under 75 JJ Act and U/s9(1)(a) Child Care and Protection Act
The video of the cruel act has gone viral has drawn flak from all sections of society and activists.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Land-Rover Based Tata H5X SUV to be Named ‘Harrier’ in India - Report
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So