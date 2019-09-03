Take the pledge to vote

After Flight Disruptions, Indian Navy, State Govt Try to Check Stray Dog Menace at Goa Airport

Stray dogs forced a flight to abort take-off after personnel spotted stray dogs on the runway. In August, an Air India flight was forced to abort landing after the pilot spotted stray dogs on the runway.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
After Flight Disruptions, Indian Navy, State Govt Try to Check Stray Dog Menace at Goa Airport
File photo of Goa airport. (Image: Twitter/@aaigoaairport)
Panaji: The Goa government and the Indian Navy are together trying to tackle the stray dog menace at Dabolim international airport that forced landing and take-off disruptions twice in the past one month.

Goa's only airport, which handles more than 20,000 passengers every day, functions from the Indian naval airbase of INS Hansa located in South Goa.

"INS Hansa, along with the government of Goa, has taken proactive steps to remove stray dogs from vicinity of the runway," said a statement issued by the Indian Navy on Monday.

"The increase in rampant throwing of garbage outside the airport and areas around Dabolim-Bogmalo has resulted in increase in dog and bird menace at the airport which is seriously impinging the safety of passengers," the statement added.

On Sunday, stray dogs forced an Air Asia flight to Delhi to abort take-off after air traffic control personnel spotted stray dogs on the runway. The aircraft was allowed to take-off after technical checks prescribed as per protocol.

In August, an Air India flight, while attempting to land at Dabolim at night, was forced to abort landing after the pilot spotted stray dogs meandering on the runway.

The Navy also claims that it has written to local panchayats to do what they can to stop dumping of garbage in the airport's vicinity.

