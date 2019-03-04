After Floods, Kerala Now Staring at Heatwave Conditions; CM Asks People to Follow Safety Protocols

After facing its worst floods in August, Kerala is headed for a hot summer. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in northern districts of Kerala on March 4 and 5, as temperatures rise in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that temperature in districts such as Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram is likely to go 6 degrees above normal. It has also warned of sunstroke and other heat-related maladies during this period and adviced people to avoid being directly under the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.According to disaster management officials, while heat wave alerts have been issued in the past, this is the first time that the situation has risen as early as March. Usually, early march is a period of transition from winter to summer, the officials said.Kozhikode district has recorded temperature 3.9 degrees above normal. The heat wave is likely to have an impact on the water bodies and the crops.The labour commissioner has also issued directions regarding a change in work timings of those who work under direct sunlight.