After Ganeshotsav, Nod to Dahi Handi in Maha? CM to Decide Today as Mandals Vow to Follow Covid Rules

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a crucial meeting with ‘Govinda Pathaks’ on Monday to take a call on allowing Dahi Handi celebrations in the state in view of the upcoming Janmashtami festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandals and Govinda troupes had requested the government to allow them to celebrate on a small scale with strict adherence of Covid protocol as practice sessions have already started. At a meeting with state minister Aaditya Thackeray last week, Dahi Handi coordination committee members said they would form small pyramids of three-four layers, with a limited number of participants who are fully vaccinated. If Ganeshotsav can be allowed on a small scale, the government can give permission for Dahi Handi, too, for just one day, the members said, Mid-Day reported.

MLA Ram Kadam, who has been organising Dahi Handi event at Ghatkopar for many years, said, “We will definitely celebrate the festival. However, the scale of the celebration will depend on the relaxations granted.”

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra will see muted celebrations for Ganeshotsav for the second year in a row. The state government has issued a number of guidelines, including the reduction of the height of Lord Ganesha idols.

The height of Ganesh idols will be capped at four feet for public mandals and two feet for celebrations at home. No crowding for ‘aarti’ will be allowed and so far, the government has not given a nod for processions. The 10-day long Ganpati Festival will begin on September 10.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, had warned that India should be patient when it comes to celebrating festivals, adding that no Indian state/UT has a high positivity rate, which is why restrictions should not be lifted for religious reasons.

Lifting restrictions for any mass gathering should be avoided until then, added Dr Guleria. Any event that could amount to a large congregation of people in one place will lead to an increase in cases and burden the healthcare system.

