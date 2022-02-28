After Germany, US to Send Anti-aircraft Stinger Missiles to Ukraine; Sweden, Finland Pledge Military Aid

The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday. The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the U.S. is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.

The decision comes on the heels of Germany’s announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine. The high-speed Stingers are very accurate and are used to shoot down helicopters and other aircraft. Ukrainian officials have been asking for more of the powerful weapons.

Estonia has also been providing Ukraine with Stingers since January, and in order to do that had to get U.S. permission.

The Nordic nations of Sweden and Finland said they will send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said at a news conference on Sunday that Stockholm would ship 5,000 anti-tank weapons, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 units of body armour and 1,35,000 field rations in support to Ukraine’s military.

Neighbouring Finland said earlier on Sunday that it would send 2,000 helmets, 2,000 bulletproof vests, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations as aid to Ukraine. Russian forces invaded its smaller neighbour on Thursday, drawing sanctions and international condemnation.

