After Triple Talaq, Woman Locked up for a Month Without Food and Water, Dies

A woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was first given triple talaq by her husband over phone and then locked up for a month without food and water, died during her medical examination on Tuesday.The woman, identified as Razia, is survived by a six-year-old child. Her sister alleged that Razia's husband used to beat her up for dowry."After locking her up for a month in the house, he left her at a relative's house. I got her home as soon as I was informed. We went to the police to report the incident. However, the police did not register any case," she said.There are reports that Razia's husband used to mistreat his previous wife in the same fashion.Farhat Naqvi, founder of NGO Mera Haq, told ANI that Razia's husband Nahim was married earlier and used to torture her as well."Razia was admitted to the district hospital. After that, she was transferred to Lucknow for the treatment. Her condition became critical and she was transferred back," said Naqvi.Another report about a woman from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh alleged that she was given talaq over the issue of burnt rotis.The woman, who got married last year, also alleged that her husband had inflicted burn injuries on her with cigarettes three days before 'divorcing' her by way of triple talaq, the police saidThe Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.