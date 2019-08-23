Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Govt Bank Turns Down Loan Request, UP Farmer Puts up His Kidney for Sale

Ramkumar, a resident of Chattar Sali village here, claims to have completed a dairy farming course under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Govt Bank Turns Down Loan Request, UP Farmer Puts up His Kidney for Sale
Representative image.
Loading...

Saharanpur (UP): Distressed over mounting debt, a 30-year-old farmer has put up posters here seeking buyers for one of his kidneys after government banks allegedly turned down his loan requests.

Ramkumar, a resident of Chattar Sali village here, claims to have completed a dairy farming course under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

However, he said no government bank gave him a loan despite him having shown them the PMKVY certificate.

He told PTI Bhasha on Thursday that he borrowed money from his relatives to buy cattle and build a shed for the animals.

Now his relatives are pressuring him to return their money with interest, Ramkumar said.

He said he was left with no option but to sell his kidney to pay them back. So he decided to put up the posters seeking buyers.

Asked about it, Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said he had no knowledge of the matter.

"I have just learnt about it," he told PTI-Bhasha.

He said he will ensure a proper inquiry into the matter and only after that it will become clear why Ramkumar was denied loan by the banks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram