After GST Council Meet, Hotel Industry Cheers Rate Cuts on Room Tariffs
The tax on room tariff of above Rs 7,500 has been slashed to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent. Also, tax on outdoor catering has been reduced to 5 per cent from existing 18 per cent with input tax credit
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 37th meeting of the GST Council, in Panaji, Friday, Sept. 20. 2019. MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Hotel industry on Friday welcomed the reduction in GST on hotel room tariffs that, it said, will provide a major fillip to the hospitality and tourism sector.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced nil tax for hotels room tariffs of up to Rs 1,000 per night. Hotels charging Rs 1,001 to Rs 7,500 per night would be levied with 12 per cent tax as against the existing 18 per cent.
Similarly, the tax on room tariff of above Rs 7,500 has been slashed to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent. Also, tax on outdoor catering has been reduced to 5 per cent from existing 18 per cent with input tax credit, Sitharaman said.
Welcoming the move, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) Chairman and ITC ED Nakul Anand said: "The news on GST rationalization comes as a big shot in the arm for the tourism industry."
"This adds great spurt and momentum to the Hospitality industry and creates a positive sentiment that ensures more vigour and strength to Destination India," Anand said.
In similar vein, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, MD and VP operations Zubin Saxena said: "Widening the net for hotels to be charged at 12 per cent GST is a step in the right direction and will help the hospitality business to slightly ease off amongst several pressures."
Reducing the rate for hotels above RS 7,500 also bodes well for the industry, he added.
IHG, SWA Regional Vice President Vivek Bhalla said: "We welcome the GST Council's decision to reduce the GST rates across segments for the hospitality industry."
It is a positive move which should help improve the market's sentiment overall. With the festive and holiday season around the corner, the timing could not have been better, he added.
"This will help us in offering our rooms at more competitive pricing and in turn greatly benifit our customers, moreover as festive season is approaching followed by a wedding season, we expect per room savings of 6-10 per cent for each booking for customers which will provide a boost especially to the domestic tourism across India," Amatra Hotels and Resorts COO Anurag Dua said.
Chalet Hotels CEO Sanjay Sethi said the reduction would give a major fillip to the hospitality and tourism industry and make hotels more competitive globally.
"For companies like Chalet, reduced taxation helps us focus our efforts on key aspects like fresh investments in portfolio expansion, job creation and creating sustainable green hotels," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- Amit Panghal Becomes 1st Indian Man to Reach World Boxing Championships Final
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius