Surat Society Residents Bid Adieu to Ganesha Wearing Helmets, Send Out Message on Road Safety

Ahmedabad: Amid the nationwide anger after the implementation of the revised Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, residents of Surat in Gujarat bid adieu to Ganesha on Thursday by offering puja wearing helmets, sending out a message on personal safety.

Residents of Nandni Society in Surat donned helmets and offered puja to ‘Ganeshji’ before the idol immersion — they also appealed to people to wear helmets to keep themselves safe while riding two-wheelers.

The members of the society vowed to follow new rules of the legislation, saying they had been made keeping in mind safety for all.

“We pray to Lord Ganesha to protect us. So, everyone should wear helmets to protect us from any untoward incidents while riding motorbikes. The new traffic norms and fines will create awareness among the people," said Saloni Mittal, a resident of the society.

The Gujarat government, two days ago, announced a reduction in the fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Under the new fine structure in the state, the penalty for not wearing a helmet has been brought down to Rs 500, which is Rs 1,000 under the MV Act. Similarly, violators will be charged Rs 500 for not wearing seatbelts as against Rs 1,000.

After the new Act came into effect from September 1, hefty challans issued by the police for traffic rules violations have hit headlines.

Gujarat was the first state to reduce traffic fines after people complained of "bad roads and infrastructure" and vented their anger on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.