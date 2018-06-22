English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Gunning Down Islamic State J&K Chief, These Are The 20 Top Militants on Army’s Radar
Among those killed in the encounter was Dawood Sofi, resident of HMT, Srinagar. As per the army, Sofi, an A++ category militant, was the chief of ISJK and had joined militancy in August 2016.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Four militants reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and a policeman were killed on Friday during an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Among those killed in the encounter was Dawood Sofi, resident of HMT, Srinagar. As per the army, Sofi, an A++ category militant, was the chief of ISJK and had joined militancy in August 2016. With one down, the list of top militants on Army radar has come down to 20. Here are the names and the organizations they work for:
Hizbul Mujahideen
Mohd Ashraf Khan or Ashraf Moulvi: A resident of Kokernag, Anantnag, Ashraf is an A+ category militant and had joined militancy in September 2016.
Altaf Ahmad Dar or Altaf Kachroo: Altaf, an A++ category militant, is a resident of Haoora, Kulgam. He rose through the outfit's ranks and is the divisional commander in South Kashmir. Altaf had joined militancy in 2006.
Mohd Abbas Sheikh: Sheikh, a resident of Kaimuh, Kulgam joined the militant organisation in March 2015. The army lists him as an A+ category miltant.
Umar Majeed Ganai: A resident of Such, Kulgam, Ganai joined in December 2015 and is listed as A++ militant.
Saifullah Mir: Mir is the district commander of the outfit in Pulwama. A resident of Malangpur, Pulwama, he is an A category militant who had joined in 2014.
Zeenat – ul – Islam: A resident of Sugan, Shopian, he is an A++ category militant who joined in 2015.
Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo: A resident of Tokun, Awantipur, Naikoo is the chief commander of the outfit in Kashmir who joined in 2012. He has been listed as an A++ category militant.
Latif Ahmad Dar or Haroon: A resident of Dogirpur, Awantipur, he is an A category militant who joined in October 2014.
Umar Fayaz Lone: A resident of Tral, Awantipur, Lone joined in 2016 and falls under A category.
Manan Wani: He is said to be an AMU research scholar. A resident of Kupwara, he is B category militant who joined militancy earlier this year in January.
Junaid Ashraf Sehrai: The son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai, he is a category B militant who joined in March this year.
Lashkar-E-Taiba
Abu Muslim: He is a resident of Pakistan who operates in Hajan. He is said to have joined in January last year and is an A+ category foreign militant.
Abu Zargam or Mohd Bhai: A resident of Pakistan who, like Abu Muslim, operates in Hajan. A foreign terrorist in the A+ category, he joined in 2015.
Azad Ahmad Malik: Known as Dada, he is a resident of Malikpura, Bijbiara, Anantag and is an A category militant. He is said to have joined in December 2016 and is the outfit’s district commander in Anantnag.
Shakoor Ahmad Dar: He is the outfit’s district commander in Kulgam. A resident of Tengpora, Kulgam. He is A+ category militant who joined in September 2016.
Mohd Naveed Jad: A resident of Pakistan, he operates in Pulwama. A foreign terrorist in the A+ category, he is said to have joined militancy in 2012.
Riyaz Ahmad Dar: A resident of Sethargun, Pulwama, Dar is an A category militant who joined in July 2015.
Mustaq Ahmad Mir: A resident of Chak Cholan, Shopian, Mir is a category A++ militant who joined in June 2014.
Jaish-E-Mohammed
Zahid Ahmad Wani: A resident of Karimabad, Pulwama, he joined in June 2017.
Mudasir Ahmad Khan: A resident of Midur, Awantipur, he joined in January 2018.
Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind
Zakir Rashid Bhat: Zakir Musa is an A++ militant who joined in July 2013. A resident of Tral, Awantipur, he rose to through the outfit's ranks to become its commander.
