After Gunning Down Islamic State J&K Chief, These Are The 20 Top Militants on Army’s Radar

Four militants reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and a policeman were killed on Friday during an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.Among those killed in the encounter was Dawood Sofi, resident of HMT, Srinagar. As per the army, Sofi, an A++ category militant, was the chief of ISJK and had joined militancy in August 2016. With one down, the list of top militants on Army radar has come down to 20. Here are the names and the organizations they work for:: A resident of Kokernag, Anantnag, Ashraf is an A+ category militant and had joined militancy in September 2016.Altaf, an A++ category militant, is a resident of Haoora, Kulgam. He rose through the outfit's ranks and is the divisional commander in South Kashmir. Altaf had joined militancy in 2006.Sheikh, a resident of Kaimuh, Kulgam joined the militant organisation in March 2015. The army lists him as an A+ category miltant.A resident of Such, Kulgam, Ganai joined in December 2015 and is listed as A++ militant.Mir is the district commander of the outfit in Pulwama. A resident of Malangpur, Pulwama, he is an A category militant who had joined in 2014.A resident of Sugan, Shopian, he is an A++ category militant who joined in 2015.A resident of Tokun, Awantipur, Naikoo is the chief commander of the outfit in Kashmir who joined in 2012. He has been listed as an A++ category militant.A resident of Dogirpur, Awantipur, he is an A category militant who joined in October 2014.A resident of Tral, Awantipur, Lone joined in 2016 and falls under A category.He is said to be an AMU research scholar. A resident of Kupwara, he is B category militant who joined militancy earlier this year in January.The son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai, he is a category B militant who joined in March this year.He is a resident of Pakistan who operates in Hajan. He is said to have joined in January last year and is an A+ category foreign militant.A resident of Pakistan who, like Abu Muslim, operates in Hajan. A foreign terrorist in the A+ category, he joined in 2015.Known as Dada, he is a resident of Malikpura, Bijbiara, Anantag and is an A category militant. He is said to have joined in December 2016 and is the outfit’s district commander in Anantnag.He is the outfit’s district commander in Kulgam. A resident of Tengpora, Kulgam. He is A+ category militant who joined in September 2016.A resident of Pakistan, he operates in Pulwama. A foreign terrorist in the A+ category, he is said to have joined militancy in 2012.A resident of Sethargun, Pulwama, Dar is an A category militant who joined in July 2015.A resident of Chak Cholan, Shopian, Mir is a category A++ militant who joined in June 2014.A resident of Karimabad, Pulwama, he joined in June 2017.A resident of Midur, Awantipur, he joined in January 2018.Zakir Musa is an A++ militant who joined in July 2013. A resident of Tral, Awantipur, he rose to through the outfit's ranks to become its commander.