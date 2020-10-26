After Haldiram's, Ransomware Attack on Restaurant Chain Mithaas; Noida Cyber Cell Initiates Probe

Cyber criminals have allegedly hacked data of restaurant chain Mithaas with ransomware, with Noida police launching a probe into the matter, according to officials. An FIR was lodged at the Phase 3 police station on Sunday and investigation launched into the online crime, they said.

The case comes within a fortnight of a similar incident with fast food and snack company Haldiram's, whose servers were also attacked with ransomware, a virus used to encrypt data by hackers who then demand a ransom to decrypt it. In the complaint to police, a Mithaas representative said the hacking and ransomware implant on their company server took place in the afternoon of October 22.

" due to which all our data has been encrypted in a particular format due to which complete data has become useless for us and there is a ransomware screen in front which is asking us to contact them for further information of recovery," the FIR stated. The company, which runs outlets in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, said it has been provided a recovery link and the compromised system is located at their office in the industrial Sector 63 in Noida.

When contacted, a local police official told PTI, "The matter is under investigation." Earlier this month, hackers allegedly stole crucial data of popular food and snack company Haldiram's and demanded Rs 7,50,000 for releasing the information which included financial and sales details. The unidentified accused had hacked the server of the company based in the industrial Sector 62 here using ransomware, according to the officials.