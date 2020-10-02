After Hathras and Balrampur Horrors, Dalit Woman Allegedly Gang-raped in Lucknow; 2 Arrested

Amid mounting anger against the rapes in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and Balrampur, another incident of gang-rape was reported from Lucknow on Friday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Gudamba police station area where a Dalit woman went to meet the accused and was allegedly raped.

The accused, identified as Vipin, had allegedly called a meeting on August 22 on the pretext of getting the woman a job. When she reached the accused's house, she saw three to four more men there as well, including one Shakeel. The woman has alleged that all the men took turns to rape her and kept her captive for about a week.

A week later when her condition deteriorated, the accused left her and fled. They even threatened the woman of dire consequences if she approached the police.

When the woman first went to police outpost Gadhi to file a complaint with her family members, her grievance was not heard. The victim then went to Gudamba police station to lodge a complaint on September 3 but there, too, her complaint was not lodged. However, after the Hathras incident made headlines, the police reportedly came under pressure and filed the FIR. Two men were arrested later.

DCP North Zone Shalini said, “The victim later gave a complaint in my office after which a case was immediately registered. Police have arrested two accused so far and the matter is under investigation. The woman has alleged rape, further action is being taken,” she said.