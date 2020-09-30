Days After Hathras Gang-rape, Teenager Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in UP's Bulandshahr

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday night, the girl's father submitted a complaint alleging that his 14-year-old daughter was raped by their neighbour, 20-year-old Rizwan, on Tuesday night. The victim is undergoing medical treatment.

A report has been lodged against the accused and efforts are on to nab him. The accused will be taken into custody soon, police said.

The incident comes weeks after a Dalit woman was brutally gang-raped by four women in the state's Hathras district. She succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, leading to massive protests and condemnation against the state government.

On September 14, the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was found later, beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her. She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday where she died a day later.

(with inputs from PTI)