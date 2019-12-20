After HC Directive, Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Mobile Internet Services in Assam to be Restored on Friday
After hearing four PILS on the matter, the Gauhati High Court had earlier during the day directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5pm on Thursday.
Assam has seen violent protests over the last few days against the Citizenship Amendment Act followinh which internet was suspended in the area.
Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday said mobile internet services in the state will be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5pm today.
"Tomorrow," Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told PTI in a reply to an SMS sent to him on Thursday seeking to know when mobile internet services are likely to be resumed. He, however, did not specify the time.
Broadband services have already resumed in Assam. Gauhati High Court had earlier during the day directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5pm on Thursday.
A division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia gave the direction after hearing four PILs filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocates Bonoshri Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley.
Mobile and broadband internet services were suspended on the evening of December 11 after incidents of violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
The court observed that it is open to the state authorities taking steps to curb dissemination of "explosive messages and video" on various social media platforms which may have a tendency to incite violence and destruction affecting public safety.
Sarma had said on Tuesday that the government and security agencies were reviewing the prevailing law and order situation daily and the decision to lift the ban on mobile internet would be taken on the basis of intelligence feedback.
