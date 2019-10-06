After HC Order, Greater Noida Residents told to Pay Additional Amount to Authority for Land Purchased Years Ago

Greater Noida: At least 25,000 people in Greater Noida will have no reason to celebrate Diwali this year as the Greater Noida Authority has issued a notification asking them to deposit additional amount even for the plots they purchased 20 years ago.

In a notification, issued on September 29, the Authority said: "Following the orders of the Allahabad High Court to give additional 64.7 per cent compensation to the farmers, the authority will charge more money from people at Rs 1,287 per square metre rate. People will have to give an interest of 11 per cent on the amount with effect from May 11. Hence, one will have to deposit Rs 4,29,766 extra for a 200 square metre plot."

According to the notification, people will have to deposit this amount in four instalments on per quarter basis in a year. The first instalment should be deposited by October 31. The authority has started sending notices to the people.

An appeal was filed in the Allahabad High Court against the Greater Noida Authority's acquisition of land of 39 villages. A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice SU Khan and Justice VK Shukla in its order on October 22, 2011, had ordered the Authority to give 64.7 per cent additional compensation to the farmers.

The bench had also asked to give 10 per cent population's developed plots to the farmers.

Following court's order, the Authority had distributed the compensation amount to the farmers. Now, it is going to collect the amount from allottees.

The Authority said: "These allottees are situated on the plots of farmers of those 39 villages who approached to the court. Those who are based out of those 39 villages' lands will remain unaffected from the order. These nine sectors include, Alpha 1,2, Beta 1,2, Gama 1,2, and Delta 1,2 and 3".

The additional amount will be given in a gap of three months in four installments. Allottees with 200 square metre plots will have to give Rs 1,27,258 as first instalment on October 31. The amount includes interest, the notification said.

The Second instalment (Rs 1,16,378 including interest) on January 31, 2020; third (Rs 1,13,270) on April 30; and fourth (Rs 1,10,421) on July 31 should be given, it added.

People are extremely disappointed and bothered from this step of the Authority and raising dissenting voice.

