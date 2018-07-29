English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Heavy Rainfall in Patna, Schools to Remain Shut on Monday
The decision has been taken for the safety of school going children, the release said and added that District Education Officer and Sub-Divisional officers are directed to ensure compliance of the order.
Patna: Commuters wade throw a waterlogged street after heavy rains, in Patna on June 24, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Patna: With Patna receiving more than 140 mm of rainfall in the last 36-hours, the district administration ordered suspension of academic activities in all schools on Monday, officials said.
"The academic activities up to Class 12 will remain suspended tomorrow in all government and private schools due to prevailing rainy conditions and reported waterlogging in many areas in and around Patna, Danapur, Khagaul, Phulwarisharif municipal areas," Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said in his order.
The decision has been taken for the safety of school going children, the release said and added that District Education Officer and Sub-Divisional officers are directed to ensure compliance of the order.
Waterlogging has been reported from many areas in and around Patna. A part of the busy Jawaharlala Nehru Road commonly known as Bailey Road here caved in due to heavy rains, officials said.
Patna received 132.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. The state capital received 11 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Sunday, the Met department said.
The maximum temperature of Patna on Sunday was 28.6 degree Celsius which is four degrees below its normal. Gaya received 84.8 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday to 8:30 am on Sunday, the Met department said.
Bhagalpur received 36.3 mm of rainfall on Sunday, it said. The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday in Patna while Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea may also witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
