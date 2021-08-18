After Heroics at Tokyo Olympics, Nikki Pradhan Gets Promoted By Indian Railways

Indian women’s hockey player Nikki Pradhan, who performed brilliantly at Tokyo Olympics 2020, has been given an out-of-turn promotion by the Indian Railways. For her contribution to the game, two-time hockey Olympian Nikki was promoted as OSD (sports) in group B gazetted officer at South Eastern Railways (SER) on Monday. She was part of the Indian women’s team, which scripted history by reaching the semi-final in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

This was the first time that the Indian team reached the semi-final since the debut of the women’s team in field hockey in the 1980 Olympics. In Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian women’s hockey team was defeated by Great Britain by 1 goal in the bronze medal match.

According to the official notification of SER, the general manager of the SER, Archana Joshini gave consent for Nikki’s out-of-turn promotion. Before the promotion, she was employed with the Ranchi rail division as chief yardmaster.

Ranchi’s divisional rail manager Pradeep Gupta has welcomed the decision made by SER. He said that Nikki’s out-of-turn promotion testifies railways’ commitment to the promotion of players and sports.

Nikki Pradhan has been working in the Ranchi Railway Division since March 13, 2012. She has represented India in Under-17 Asia Cup 2011, Under-21 Asia Cup 2012, Rio Olympics 2016, Asia Cup 2017, Asian Games 2018 and Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Nikki hails from Hesal village in Khunti district, which is 40km away from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. She, along with Salima Tete from Simdega districts, was part of the national squad in this year’s Olympics. After returning from the Tokyo Olympics, both the players were honoured by the Ranchi Railway Division. The Jharkhand government also honoured both the players by giving them a check of 50 lakhs each. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has promised that they will be also given a 3000 sq feet house at the choice of their location.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here