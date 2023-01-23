After High Court's Push, Kerala Govt Attaches Properties of 248 PFI Workers

Based on the Kerala High Court order, the state government has attached at least 248 properties of former Popular Front of India (PFI) office bearers as part of recovery proceedings in connection with the damage to public property, in violence, during a hartal called by the outfit last September.

There was widespread violence during the flash hartal called by PFI, and several vehicles including the KSRTC buses were damaged. The estimated loss due to this was 5.2 crore.

The high court had asked the government to submit a district wise report on the properties attached. The maximum number of attachments (126) were from Malappuram district.

The Court had also expressed displeasure over the government’s delay in executing its order in connection with it, after which the recovery proceedings were initiated.

The court come down heavily on the state government for this delay and state, that “the state government cannot adopt such a callous attitude when called upon to implement the directions of this court, especially in matters of public interest and involving destruction of public property."

The report filed before the high court on behalf of the additional chief secretary, home department stated that there has been some disputes in respect of property attached especially in Malappuram district.

“The Revenue authorities have informed that there were some disputes in respect of properties attached, especially in Malappuram district. They have contended that they are not office bearers or do not have any relation with the Popular Front of India. Genuineness of these objections are being examined and necessary action will be taken in accordance with law," the government said.

The details of the proper is attached from each district are as follows-

Thiruvananthapuram- 5

Kollam-1

Pathanamthitta-6

Alappuzha-5

Kottayam-5

Idukki-6

Ernakulam-6

Thrissur-18

Palakkad-23

Kozhikode-22

Wayanad-11

Kannur-8

Kasargod-6

Some had contented that they are not office bearers or have any relation with PFI. The genuineness of these objections are being examined and necessary action will be taken.

Opposition has alleged that in some places properties of people who do not have relation with the outfit have also being attached.

“We are not against initiating legal proceedings against PFI activists to confiscate their property. Unfortunately government has given notice to so many other persons, even those who are not involved in PFI activities. This is unfair , innocent people property is confiscated and he becomes a culprit in front of others," opposition leader V D Satheeshan said.

“Now it is being perceived as an error but if the government does not correcting it will be taken as a deliberate attempt," Satheeshan added.

