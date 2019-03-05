LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Hooch Tragedy Claims Over 150 Lives, Assam CM Bans Molasses Across State

The CM's high-level meeting has decided to extend government help to look after all children who lost their parents in hooch tragedy under the Juvenile Justice Act.

IANS

Updated:March 5, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Hooch Tragedy Claims Over 150 Lives, Assam CM Bans Molasses Across State
File photo of Assam CM and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal.
Loading...
Guwahati: Taking a stern view of the hooch tragedy and its offshoot that has resulted in losing many precious lives including women in the state's Jorhat and Golaghat district, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a ban on molasses.

Chairing a high-level meeting in the aftermath of the state's gravest hooch tragedy that claimed over 150 lives, Sonowal on Monday asked state Chief Secretary Alok Kumar to ban molasses in the state.

"The ban has been necessitated as molasses are widely used to prepare 'sulai' (country liquor), an intoxicating drink," he said and asked the Chief Secretary to direct all Deputy Commissioners to ensure a ban on molasses in all the districts.

Sonowal also asked Chief Secretary to direct the Deputy Commissioners to generate awareness in all the tea gardens and their periphery areas by conducting awareness meetings so that people can be made aware of the evils of consuming 'sulai'.

The meeting also decided to extend government help to look after all children who lost their parent or parents in hooch tragedy under the Juvenile Justice Act.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram