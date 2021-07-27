After ‘House Arrest’ of PK’s I-PAC Team in Tripura, Mamata Sends Ministers to Release Them

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, law minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Ritabrata Banerjee will be reaching Tripura to release the I-PAC team, who was allegedly put under house arrest by the local police.

A 23-member team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s company I-PAC, which has been camping in a hotel in Tripura’s Agartala since last week for political assessment for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ahead of 2023 state assembly elections, was allegedly not allowed to go out of their hotel for work.

“Our people have been literally put under house arrest for what reason we don’t know. We are looking into the matter,” I-PAC had said on Monday.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had yesterday slammed the BJP government in Tripura, saying the party is “rattled" by the Trinamool’s victory in the Bengal elections, which is why they have kept the I-PAC team under house arrest.

“The fear in @BJP4Tripura before even @AITCofficial stepped into the land, is more than evident! They are so rattled by our victory in #Bengal that they’ve now kept 23 IPAC employees under house arrest. Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP’s misrule!"

However, the local police had denied the allegations and stated that they conducted verification of the visitors as part of a routine check-up.

Reportedly, some TMC supporters were on July 21 arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and gathering in large numbers to listen to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech on Martyr’s day.

The TMC believes that the BJP is “scared" of it as the party is expanding its base across the country.

