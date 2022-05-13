After HP Assembly, 'Khalistan Zindabad' Seen Painted on Wall of Park in Punjab, FIR Filed

‘Khalistan Zindabad’ (all hail Khalistan) was found painted on a wall of a park in Punjab, police said Thursday. The graffiti hailing the separatist movement was seen in Bazigar Basti, Faridkot.

“Our team is there. CCTV footage is being checked. Teams are working on it and FIR has also been registered. Police has been kept on alert, Naka-check post has also been set up," the SSP was quoted as saying in a report by ANI.

Earlier in the month, Khalistan flags and slogans were also put up outside the Himachal Pradesh assembly building. The state police on Wednesday had arrested Harvir Singh, a resident of Morinda in Punjab, in connection with the pro-Khalistan flags pasted at the entrance of the HP Assembly in Dharamsala.

The police had tightened the security and sealed all interstate borders following the pasting of banners and painting graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of the Vidhan Sabha on May 8.

The police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been added to the FIR.

