After Hyderabad Gangrape Horror, 2 More Cases Involving Minors Come Up; 11-yr-old Raped by Driver

After the horrific high-profile case of a gangrape of a teenage girl inside a car on May 28 rocked Hyderabad, two more incidents involving minors emerged in the city.

In the first case, a minor was allegedly raped by a Mohammad Sufiyan, aged 21. The girl, who worked as a salesgirl at a textile shop in Charminar, was taken to his house and raped. The accused then later dropped the survivor at the shop she worked at, and also gave her his phone number.

“The next morning, he dropped her again at the shop. He also gave his mobile number to her. On Sunday morning, the girl complained to her mother that she was suffering from severe pain. When the mother inquired, she explained what Sufiyan had done,” police inspector S Sudershan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

In another incident, an 11 year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a cab driver and his friend at Kondurg village of Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, near Hyderabad.

Police said that both the accused, identified as Kaleem Ali and Mohd Ahmed, were arrested on June 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSP) Act.

The incident came to light when the victim’s family filed a missing persons complaint on May 31 and subsequently police launched a manhunt. The girl was found near her home on June 1 and further medical tests confirmed sexual assault.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Class 7 student lived with her grandparents and decided to visit her parents on Tuesday. The accused offered to drop her home while she was waiting for an autorickshaw. Because she didn’t have any money, the accused enticed her by offering her a free ride back home.

According to the police, an associate of the accused joined them on the way, and they allegedly raped her in a nearby village on the city’s outskirts. They threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police on Sunday apprehended another juvenile for his alleged involvement in the sensational gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills here, even as Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.

With this, the police has nabbed an 18-year-old man and three children in conflict with law (juveniles) in connection with the case. The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is still at large. One of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power.

“In continuation of arrest of three accused earlier one CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) is apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today i.e., on 05-06-2022 and his apprehension was effected in the above case and he is being produced before the Hon’ble Juvenile Court for their safe custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said in a press note.

Of the five accused persons, one adult and three juvenile have been apprehended while efforts are on to catch hold of the remaining accused, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on June 3. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) here, police had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.