English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After IIT Graduate, Aspiring CA from Rajasthan Held for Duping People by Creating Fake Govt Websites
The accused has been identified as Rohit Soni, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, and a BCom graduate.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 23-year-old aspiring charted accountant was arrested for allegedly duping people after creating fake government websites and misleading people by offering them free laptops and solar panels, police said Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Rohit Soni, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, is a B.Com graduate, they said. According to a police statement, he had created a website called 'Modi-laptop' and 'free-solar-panel'.
However, he had closed down the website after an IIT graduate was arrested for similar cheating recently, police said.
"Police arrested Soni from Churu district after they received information that someone had created fake website http://modi-laptop.sarkaari-yojana.in and http:olar-panel.sarkaari-yojana.in under the garb of the central government's flagship scheme," Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Soni started a blog in 2016 which became very popular and later he decided to earn money through his blog, the DCP said. He created fake websites which gave a false impression of being a government websites which offered free solar panels and laptops, he said.
The accused asked the visitors to click on a link for confirming their application for free solar-panel and laptops, police said. However, the link actually made the visitor to download an app "4Fun" and for every download he got Rs 6, they added.
The accused has been identified as Rohit Soni, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, is a B.Com graduate, they said. According to a police statement, he had created a website called 'Modi-laptop' and 'free-solar-panel'.
However, he had closed down the website after an IIT graduate was arrested for similar cheating recently, police said.
"Police arrested Soni from Churu district after they received information that someone had created fake website http://modi-laptop.sarkaari-yojana.in and http:olar-panel.sarkaari-yojana.in under the garb of the central government's flagship scheme," Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Soni started a blog in 2016 which became very popular and later he decided to earn money through his blog, the DCP said. He created fake websites which gave a false impression of being a government websites which offered free solar panels and laptops, he said.
The accused asked the visitors to click on a link for confirming their application for free solar-panel and laptops, police said. However, the link actually made the visitor to download an app "4Fun" and for every download he got Rs 6, they added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post-Brexit Video Game Courts Controversy at E3
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results