After Initial Lag, Covid-19 Arrangements on War Footing in Madhya Pradesh

As Covid-19 had intensified impact in Madhya Pradesh, the administration is also trying to catch up with several steps especially with makeshift hospitals and oxygen arrangement. A heartening news has been received from Dhar where an oxygen plant has been revived by committed labourers and technical staff who worked day and night for four days. This task otherwise could have taken around 90 days, said an officer from the plant.

The oxygen plant based in the Dhar district was defunct for around three years and the administration decided to revive it amid acute shortage of oxygen in Indore and nearby regions.

MCM Global Pithampur’s plant head Nirmal Kumar said that 150 workers stretched for extra hours for four days to revive the plant.

Dhar collector Alok Kumar Singh said that a trial run has been undertaken and the plant has started functioning. Once fully functional, the plant will be functional, it will start re-filling 3,000 oxygen cylinders daily and this could prove a help to various districts.

The district administration after seeking approval from the private company had promptly invited technicians from Mumbai and Ahmedabad for reviving the plant. This facility is also likely to offer oxygen support to nearby States as well.

Innovations are underway as Indore has started to drive in Covid-19 tests at the Nehru Stadium where people arrive in their cars and offer samples sitting in the vehicle. The similar facility will be underway at Bhopal from May 1.

The Oxygen Express carrying six oxygen containers reached Bhopal on Wednesday after delivering containers in Jabalpur and Sagar. Carrying a total of 64 tonnes of six oxygen tankers reached the State on Wednesday, and Jabalpur got three, Bhopal two and Sagar got one tanker sent from the Bokaro Steel Plant.

To add, Indian Air Force is using C-17 aircraft to ferry empty oxygen tankers to Jamnagar in Gujarat for refilling in shorter duration.

The State government is also working round-the-clock on a 1,000-bed temporary hospital close to the Bina refinery where two oxygen plants have been made functional.

The Madhya Pradesh publicity department on Wednesday said that the Centre is helping establish 58 oxygen plants in Madhya Pradesh and four have already started working. The one at Pithampur has already started producing oxygen.

(Inputs Navin Mehar, Dhar)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here